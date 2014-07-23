Were Greek Legends Really True?
(July 23, 2014) – The culture and legends of ancient Greece have a remarkably long legacy in the modern language of education, politics, philosophy, art and science. Classical references from thousands of years ago continue to appear. But what was the origin of some of these ideas?
BBC News, by Armand d’Angour University of Oxford
Was there ever really a Trojan Horse? Did Homer actually exist? Did Pythagoras invent Pythagoras’ theorem? What made the Greeks to begin using money? How spartan were the Spartans? Was Alexander the Great really that great?
