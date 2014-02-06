The smoke from the tear gas made its way into the tiny crowded room and there was no relief. Finally we realized that the only escape was to force ourselves out of the room, through the restaurant, into the street and away from the scene. The manager held us each by an arm as we opened the door. I glanced to my right and saw a smoking gas canister five feet away. We were hit even harder this time and almost overwhelmed. more…

Icarian-Sea is the social network covering the Aegean Greek islands with emphasis on Aegean culture, videos, local news, business, tourism, Hellenic history, and summer travel.

FAIR USE NOTICE: This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.

This website distributes this material without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research

and educational purposes. We believe this constitutes a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in 17 U.S.C. Section 107.

By browsing our site you are agreeing to the use of cookies.

Cookies are tiny bits of data websites store in your web browser to make your online experience better.





PRIVACY POLICY: We will not use information about you without your permission.

(Read cookies - privacy policy...)