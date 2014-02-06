Gassed in Athens

Exarchia, Athens, December 6, 2013

The smoke from the tear gas made its way into the tiny crowded room and there was no relief. Finally we realized that the only escape was to force ourselves out of the room, through the restaurant, into the street and away from the scene. The manager held us each by an arm as we opened the door. I glanced to my right and saw a smoking gas canister five feet away. We were hit even harder this time and almost overwhelmed. more…

http://www.alexmortonwriter.com/2013/12/13/exarchia-2013/

