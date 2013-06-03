(June 3, 2013) – Photographs by Alex Morton. The soul of Greece is written on the buildings of Athens. The walls are splashed with announcements of political meetings, slogans and references to the upheaval of the past few years. But everywhere, too, the eye rests on beautiful paintings, touching poetry, and wry humor in unexpected places.

After an early career in direct mail advertising, Alex Morton spent many years in the tech industry in Silicon Valley. His first job in the computer industry was as vice president of Borland International, a software company that took off like a skyrocket. He marketed Turbo Pascal, the first Pascal compiler to ever sell millions of copies, and conceived, branded and marketed Sidekick, a product that also sold millions of copies.

Out of his tech industry days came the collection, Sex, Drugs and Unix.

Alex Morton lives with his wife between the coast of British Columbia, Canada, and the small Greek island of Ikaria, where he writes, grows organic vegetables, tends olives, raises sheep, and tries to swim most days.



