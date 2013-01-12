Icarian-Sea Island Shows Left-Wing Divide
The Communist Party‘s success in Icaria helps explain Greece’s longtime flirtation with an ideology that has done much to challenge the country’s place in the currency bloc as its debt crisis has worsened. Greece’s entrenched leftist tradition has propelled the KKE‘s popularity long after the end of Cold War, as well as the recent success of the radical left party Syriza, which upended national elections last month with its anti-austerity message.
“You have Cuba, North Korea, and Icaria,” says Anthony Papalas, a professor emeritus of Greek and Roman history at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., who has written extensively about the island and calls it one of the world’s few communist bastions. “It’s like stepping into a time capsule.”
By JAMES ANGELOS
The Icarians might vote communist, but when it comes to snatching up land, they’re as capitalist as everyone else. haha… May I interest you in the Cave of the Revelation? Expected spike in stock trends this year. Pay the cashier…
