Hollywood stars give Greek tourist industry A-list endorsement – Mail & Guardian http://mg.co.za/ In recent days Robert de Niro and John Travolta have been spotted admiring 5th century BC delights at Athens’ Acropolis museum, Tom Hanks has been snapped splashing in the…

(August 7, 2012) – Brad Pitt and Angela Jolie are among the stars returning to Greece as its stricken economy gets a boost from a surge in bookings. With a little bit of help from Hollywood stars and – yes – German politicians, Greece is back on the tourist map, experiencing an unexpected boost to its economic mainstay that has surprised even officials.

In recent days Robert de Niro and John Travolta have been spotted admiring 5th century BC delights at Athens’ Acropolis museum, Tom Hanks has been snapped splashing in the sea off the Cycladic isle of Antiparos, while Ethan Hawke has been captured at Costa Navarino, a prime resort on the Peloponnese. If Athens’ tourism ministry wanted A-list endorsement, it got it when superstars Brad Pitt and Angela Jolie rented a beachfront villa at the resort where they are spending the summer with their six children.

Ironically, it is German politicians who have led the comeback. Although chancellor Angela Merkel is not among them, the local media has been merrily listing German MPs who have elected this summer to holiday on sun-blessed Greek isles in the Ionian, Aegean and Mediterranean seas, including Richard Pitterle, of the Die Linke party, Green party parliamentarian Beate Muller-Gemmeke, and Erik Schwenkert, who represents the FDP party. more…

Helena Smith

© Guardian News and Media 2012















Related articles