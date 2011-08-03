For the first time we experienced staying in a boutique hotel where every room was designed on a different theme. Our junior suite was glamorous with literally shimmering walls and modern décor with intricacies and delightful ideas such as a tiny shopping bag with an “out for shopping” door knob tag and a beautiful shopping list note pad etc.

When you say the word Greece – the picture that comes to mind is of beautiful turquoise blue water, white sandy beaches, beautifully architectured islands and Greek Gods!…

Icarian-Sea is the social network covering the Aegean Greek islands with emphasis on Aegean culture, videos, local news, business, tourism, Hellenic history, and summer travel.

FAIR USE NOTICE: This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.

This website distributes this material without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research

and educational purposes. We believe this constitutes a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in 17 U.S.C. Section 107.

By browsing our site you are agreeing to the use of cookies.

Cookies are tiny bits of data websites store in your web browser to make your online experience better.





PRIVACY POLICY: We will not use information about you without your permission.

(Read cookies - privacy policy...)