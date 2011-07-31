Greek God Mosaic

2,000-Year-Old Greek God Mosaic Discovered in Rome (PHOTOS)

2,000-Year-Old Greek God Mosaic Discovered in Rome (PHOTOS) http://ca.ibtimes.com/ Rome archaeologists have unearthed a large and fine wall mosaic of the Greek God Apollo, dating from the second half of the first century after Christ, near the Colosseum, the…

 

The building where mosaic has been found is believed to be holding many such architectural delights.

The city council plans to restore the site with more areas open to the public to give added value to the historical city and create income, the mayor said, adding that it will happen probably by the end of 2012.

 

 


 


 

